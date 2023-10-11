Kremlin says future of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh will be discussed with Baku

Kremlin says future of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh will be discussed with Baku

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the future of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region will be discussed with Baku, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Peskov noted that contacts with Armenia will continue as well.

“The issue of Russian peacekeepers in Garabagh was not discussed with Yerevan; de facto and de jure, this is the territory of Azerbaijan,” the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

News.Az