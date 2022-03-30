Kremlin says gas payments in ruble ‘time-consuming process’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will gradually transfer gas payments to rubles, a Kremlin spokesman said on Wednesday, stressing that this is a ‘time-consuming process’, News.Az reports citing RIA Novosti.

“It is not a matter of starting payments tomorrow evening. Payments and deliveries are a time-consuming process,” Dmitry Peskov said.

In response to West and EU’s sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Moscow will only accept rubles as payment for natural gas exports to "unfriendly" countries, which include the EU.

News.Az