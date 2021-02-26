Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin says it’s necessary to continue implementation of Karabakh deals

Events in Armenia do not yet affect the implementation of the agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh region, their implementation must continue, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Friday.  

Peskov was answering the question of whether Moscow sees the threat of a breakdown of the ceasefire agreement in this region because of the situation in Yerevan, according to TASS.

"No, everything is being implemented," Peskov added. “Despite the events in Armenia, it is very important to continue to follow the path of the implementation of the agreements on the Nagorno-Karabakh region.”


