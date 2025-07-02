Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin says Moscow, Baku in contact at level of chief investigator, prosecutor general

  • Politics
  • Share
Kremlin says Moscow, Baku in contact at level of chief investigator, prosecutor general
Photo: Flickr

Moscow and Baku are currently discussing issues of concern at the level of the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, and Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"At present, Investigative Committee head Bastrykin is in regular contact with the Azerbaijani prosecutor general. During these contacts, they have been discussing issues that are considered to be of concern [to the two sides]," Peskov shared, News.Az reports, citing TASS.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      