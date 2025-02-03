Kremlin says new elections in Ukraine are necessary

The Kremlin said on Monday that elections in Ukraine were necessary for legitimisation, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The United States wants Ukraine to hold elections , potentially by the end of the year, especially if Kyiv can agree a truce with Russia in the coming months, President Donald Trump's top Ukraine official told Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that so far there had been no serious discussions of who would participate in talks to end the conflict.

