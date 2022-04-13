Kremlin says no progress in Moscow-Kyiv talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is no progress in Moscow-Kyiv talks, hard work is underway, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“Statements are being made as information comes in and as grounds for announcing certain results appear,” Dmitry Peskov said.

Now there is nothing to declare yet, the Kremlin’s spokesman said, adding. “The Russian presidential aide, head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky continues very, very hard work.”

Since February 28, Russia and Ukraine have been holding peace talks. Several meetings took place in Belarus, then the parties continued to communicate via video link. On March 29, a face-to-face round of negotiations took place in Istanbul.

News.Az