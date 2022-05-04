Kremlin says no progress in talks with Kyiv
There is no progress in talks with Ukraine, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.
“Talks with Ukraine continue without dynamics,” Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov noted that the negotiation process is likely to change in the opposite direction.
“Kyiv changes its position every day, which does not give confidence that the negotiation process will yield results,” the Kremlin spokesman added.