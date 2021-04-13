Kremlin says no requests from Kiev to hold Putin-Zelensky phone call

Moscow has not received any requests from Kiev to hold a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky over the past several days, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"As of now, I can say that in recent days, there have been no requests. Maybe they haven’t reached us through diplomatic channels yet," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Reuters informed, citing Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Spokeswoman Yulia Mendel, that the Ukrainian side had sent a request to Russia to hold a phone call between Zelensky and Putin.

News.Az