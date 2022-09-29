Kremlin says Nord Stream incident could be terrorist attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted on Thursday that Nord Stream explosions could have been a terrorist attack, News.Az reports citing TASS.

As he told reporters on Thursday, it is "impossible to answer the question about the possibility of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the United States in the investigation of the emergency, since we don’t have any substantive contacts and cooperation between security agencies."

"At the same time, the unprecedented nature of this event - it seems that this is some kind of terrorist attack, possibly at the state level - of course, requires very active, intense cooperation. This is an extremely dangerous situation that requires urgent investigation," Peskov stressed.

When asked whether Moscow would seek an international investigation, he said "Everything will depend on the situation."

"Of course, cooperation of several countries will be required here. In the situation of an acute lack of communication and unwillingness of very many countries to have contact with us on such sensitive areas, a lot of questions arise," Peskov explained.

News.Az