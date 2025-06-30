Kremlin says phone call between Azerbaijani, Russian presidents not on agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev do not have a call scheduled to talk over the recent events in Yekaterinburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"At the moment, there is no such conversation on the agenda, but on the other hand, if it is needed, it will be organized in the shortest possible time," Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry cancelled all cultural events organized by Russian state and private institutions. An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation canceled its participation in a Moscow meeting of the commission of the Milli Majlis (parliament) and Russia’s Federal Assembly on interparliamentary cooperation.

News.Az