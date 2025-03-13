Kremlin says proposal on 30-day ceasefire must reflect Russian interests

+ ↺ − 16 px

The proposal on a 30-day ceasefire, agreed by the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, needs to be adjusted to reflect Russia’s interests, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"It appears to me that the document is a bit hasty. We will need to work on it, to think it over so that it reflects our position, too. It reflects only Ukraine’s stance at this point," Ushakov said, commenting on the ceasefire initiative, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Previously, the Kremlin official said the 30-day ceasefire initiative will not benefit Russia in any way, and will only provide Ukraine with an opportunity to regroup its forces.

