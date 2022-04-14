Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin says Putin has never refused to meet with Zelenskyy

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has not never refused to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“Putin has never avoided this meeting [with Zelenskyy]. However, there should be certain conditions, or more precisely, a document must be prepared for this,” Dmitry Peskov said, declining to provide additional information.

On Thursday, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders could take place in the near future. Cavusoglu noted that everything for the meeting depends on the Russian president’s consent and position.


