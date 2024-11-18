Kremlin says Putin open to talks with Macron, no initiatives from Paris yet

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that there have been no proposals from Paris regarding a potential phone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, though the Russian leader remains open to communication.

Earlier, Macron said a conversation with Putin is possible "when relevant conditions and circumstances appear.""There have been no initiatives regarding this yet," Peskov told journalists, News.az reports, citing TASS. "Putin has repeatedly reiterated that he remains open to any communication and that Russia did not initiate any cancellation of these contacts. Therefore, as soon as there is a desire to talk on the French side or any other side, they can do so," he added. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Putin on Friday, marking their first phone conversation since December 2022. According to the Kremlin, they discussed Ukraine, the Middle East crisis, and bilateral relations between Moscow and Berlin. The two leaders agreed that their aides would maintain communication. Peskov has said that the phone call indicates that Scholz has the political will to learn Moscow’s position at first hand.

