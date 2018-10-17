Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting would be useful

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin comments on possibility of Putin-Trump meeting

The issue of a possible encounter between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the festivities to mark 100 years since the end of World War One in Paris on November 11 has not been raised, TASS cited Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

"This issue has not been raised by either party yet and no preparations are underway in this area," the spokesman said, responding to a journalists’ question about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump in Paris on November 11.

When asked about whether this encounter could be useful, Putin’s spokesman said: "Any meeting would be useful."

