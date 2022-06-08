Kremlin says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting now ‘impossible’

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not impossible because Kyiv has quitted the negotiation process, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Russia’s position is clear and well known, Dmitry Peskov said, noting. “Any meeting at the highest level must be productive and well prepared.”

“We know that the Ukrainian side has withdrawn from the negotiating track, and so now we do not have to talk about the possibility of preparing such a summit meeting,” Peskov added.

