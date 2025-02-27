Kremlin says results of Russia-US talks in Istanbul to be shared in due course

"Currently, a meeting on an expert level in Istanbul is underway, our diplomats are continuing the understanding reached in a phone conversation between the two presidents and the agreements reached in Riyadh by high-level delegations. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, details on the talks’ results will become available one way or another," the presidential spokesman said.

The talks on the operations of the two countries’ embassies are taking place at the Istanbul residence of the US consul general. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the negotiators are "high-level diplomats and experts." The meeting is held in a closed-door format and its planned duration was not announced. Journalists from various countries are standing by the residence awaiting the completion of the negotiations.