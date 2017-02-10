Kremlin says Russia and US need to 'update' strategic security dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and the United States will need to "update" their stances in the dialog on strategic security issues.

The statement came from Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, who spoke to reporters on Friday commenting on media reports asserting that US President, Donald Trump, criticized the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START) in his phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on January 28.

Peskov declined to comment on these reports. "I cannot confirm this," he said. "We told everything we believed was necessary after the telephone conversation. I have nothing more to add."

When asked about the prospects for extending this treaty after it expires, Peskov said. "That depends on the stance of our American partners and will require contacts on that score, so I would not outline any stances now. We had a break in the dialogue on strategic security issues, so we need some kind of updated information on the [the parties’] stances against the backdrop of this break."

News.Az

News.Az