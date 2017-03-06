Kremlin says seriously worried about North Korea missile drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is seriously worried about North Korea's latest missile drills, which saw Pyongyang fire four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan's northwest, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Definitely, we are seriously worried - these are the sort of actions that lead to a rise in tension in the region and of course in this situation, traditionally, Moscow calls for restraint from all sides," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

