Kremlin says too early to discuss warming Russia-U.S. ties
It is too early to discuss prospects for improving Russia-U.S. relations, local media reported Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .
He said Russian President Vladimir Putin remains willing and open to dialogue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump but arranging a time would come later.
The spokesman recalled that during the election campaign, Trump mentioned that he intended to contact Putin personally.
During his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club Thursday, Putin said he congratulated Trump on winning the U.S. presidential election and that he was ready to hold discussions with Trump.
