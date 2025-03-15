Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin: Time running out for Ukrainian troops in Kursk to lay down arms

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Photo: TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to Ukrainian troops in the Kursk area to lay down their arms still stands, but time is running out, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is still in force," Peskov noted, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Their time is shrinking like shagreen skin," he pointed out, referring to Honore de Balzac’s The Magic Skin.

Earlier, at an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council, Putin guaranteed Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region life and decent treatment if they lay down their arms and surrender. However, for this to happen, the corresponding order must be given by the military and political leadership in Kyiv, the Russian president pointed out.

Putin thus responded to the call of US President Donald Trump, who offered to "spare" the Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region.


News.Az 

