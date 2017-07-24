Kremlin waiting for Washington to word clear position on further anti-Russian sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin is waiting for the US Donald Trump administration to finally word a clear position on further sanctions against Russia, TASS reports.

"We have already said we are extremely negative about the topic of sanctions, especially, the new initiatives the US Congress keeps on advancing. We are negative about them as well. As for the Washington administration’s position on the sanctions, we have heard certain adjustments and will wait with patience when this position is worded clearly," Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that continuation of Washington’s sanctions rhetoric harms not only the interests of the United States and Russia, but also affects interests of third countries. "We consider the continuation of rhetoric of sanctions counter-productive, harming the interests of our two countries, as well as potentially damaging interests of third countries, with which Russia continues and develops trade-economic relations despite all negative tendencies," Peskov said.

On Sunday, new White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, told ABC News that President Donald Trump supports the bill imposing further sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

On the following day, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called to urgently look at possible response measures in case European companies are hit by the United States’ anti-Russian sanctions. He said Brussels must be ready to act swiftly in case the United States takes measures ignoring the European Union’s concerns.

News.Az

