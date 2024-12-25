Kremlin warns of legal action over transfer of $1B in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Kremlin warns of legal action over transfer of $1B in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the transfer of $1 billion from Russian assets frozen by the West to Ukraine could lead to future legal action.

"Speaking in Russian, the money has been stolen from us. The blocked assets have been frozen absolutely illegitimately. This contradicts all norms and regulations," he told journalists, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "Such illegal actions, including the transfer of this billion, may surely prompt legal action in the future. And we will surely use all possibilities to protect our rights and the rights to our property," Peskov added.Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said earlier that Kiev had received the first funds from frozen Russian assets. Ukraine received $1 bln secured by proceeds from frozen Russian assets from the US, he said, adding that this is the first tranche of the planned $20 bln that Washington is ready to allocate by using Russian assets as part of the G7 initiative.In October, G7 leaders issued a joint statement announcing that they had reached an agreement on $50 bln in loans to be provided to Ukraine. The loans will be paid back with future proceeds from Russia's frozen sovereign assets in line with the legal systems of G7 countries and international law, according to the statement. In turn, the US pledged to provide a $20 bln loan to Ukraine, while the remaining $30 bln would be allocated jointly by G7 and the European Union.

News.Az