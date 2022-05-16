Kremlin warns Ukraine’s NATO admission might result in Russia-alliance territorial dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s admission to NATO might lead to a territorial dispute between Russia and one of the alliance’s member states, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“We have no territorial disputes either with Finland or with Sweden, while Ukraine’s hypothetical admission to the alliance might produce a situation of a territorial dispute between Russia and one of the alliance’s member-states,” Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked about Finland’s and Sweden’s admission to NATO, Peskov said that it would by no means strengthen the architecture of security in Europe. Moscow keeps a close watch on this issue.

“There are reasons for the most profound analysis of the likely effects. We do not think, we are not certain that Finland’s and Sweden’s admission to NATO might strengthen or improve the architecture of security on our continent,” Peskov added.

News.Az