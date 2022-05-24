Kuleba, Blinken discuss ways to unblock Ukraine’s exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed ways to unblock Ukraine’s exports in a phone call on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“Spoke with Antony Blinken to thank the U.S. for its ironclad support of Ukraine. More weapons, including heavy, are headed to Ukraine as Russia continues its devastating attacks in the Donbas,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

“We also discussed ways to unblock Ukraine’s exports and ensure global food security,” he added.

