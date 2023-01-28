Kuwait condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State of Kuwait has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which left one dead and 2 wounded, according to Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

The Foreign Ministry affirmed that the State of Kuwait’s stance on violence and terrorism is principled and unchanged and expressed solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry also offered its sincere condolences to the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the family of the killed, and wished a swift recovery for all the injured.

