Kuwait orders Iranian envoy to leave within 48 days

Kuwait orders Iranian envoy to leave within 48 days

Kuwait ordered the Iranian ambassador on Thursday to leave the country within 48 days, Reuters reported citing Iran's ISNA news agency.

"Under the pressure of Saudi interventionist policies, and the baseless accusation of Iranian interference ... Kuwait has announced that ... Alireza Enayati, the Iranian ambassador to Kuwait, must leave within 48 days," ISNA reported, in an escalating row following a court case which implicated "Iranian parties" in a spy cell.

