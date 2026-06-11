Kuwait says 24 drones entered its airspace in past 48 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson for Kuwait’s Defence Ministry said that the armed forces dealt with 24 hostile drones within its airspace over the past 48 hours, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi added that Iran’s attacks on Kuwait had resulted in “limited material damage without any human casualties.”

“The armed forces affirm their continued performance of their duties and responsibilities with efficiency, within a framework of readiness and preparedness, to enhance national security and preserve the safety of citizens and residents,” he added.

News.Az