Kuwait withdraws citizenship from thousands in new move

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Kuwait has stripped citizenship from 2,192 individuals.

The gazette published the names of the 2,192 people whose citizenship was withdrawn, along with those who may have acquired nationality through them as dependants. A separate decree stripped one person of Kuwaiti citizenship, News.Az reports, citing The National.

The measures were set out in eight decrees. The largest number of cases was included in Decree No. 92, which revoked the citizenship of 1,594 people.

The latest measures are part of Kuwait's ongoing review of citizenship files, a campaign that has led to the revocation of nationality from thousands of people over the past two years.

The official gazette did not provide the specific legal grounds for the latest withdrawals.

In February, Kuwait's cabinet approved a draft decree amending provisions of the country's citizenship law.

Kuwait revoked the citizenship of almost 50,000 people in 2025 in a sweeping review of nationality files that officials say leaves “no one exempt”.

Kuwaitis are a minority in their own country. There are about 1.5 million citizens in a population of about 4.5 million residents. Citizenship is highly prized.

News.Az