Kuwaiti deputy PM: Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in NAM to be successful for structure

Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will be successful for the structure, Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah said at

“The NAM should actively participate in creating balance in the world,” the Kuwaiti deputy prime minister said. “It is necessary to ensure more interactive cooperation. It is necessary to create a world order based on mutual coordination.”

Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah noted that Kuwait has always stated that there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis.

“Therefore, we welcome solving the crisis with the assistance of the UN,” the deputy prime minister said.

Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah noted that his country remains committed to the NAM principles.

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries continues on October 26.

Before the summit, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22, while a meeting of the foreign ministers on October 23-24.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also participate in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The NAM, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.

