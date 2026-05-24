Kyiv hit in overnight Russian strike - VIDEO
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Source: BBC
Russia struck the area near Kyiv’s Lukianivska metro station overnight, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.
A nearby market and the Kvadrat shopping center were reportedly burned down, while residential buildings, the metro entrance and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.
The strike came during a massive Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv, which damaged more than 40 sites across the city, according to Ukrainian officials.