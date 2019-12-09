Kyiv ho host gathering of GUAM heads of government

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv will host a meeting of the heads of government of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM on December 12, AZERTAC reported.

Azerbaijan's delegation at the event will be led by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

The meeting will highlight projects to be implemented during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of GUAM in 2020, the ways of increasing effectiveness of the organization and developing economic cooperation among member states.

News.Az

