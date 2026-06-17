Kyiv Pechersk Lavra hit: Pope's emotional plea after Russian strike

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Pope Leo XIV has issued an urgent call for prayers and an end to the violence following a devastating Russian missile and drone strike that damaged one of Ukraine's most sacred cultural and religious landmarks.





During a massive overnight assault on Kyiv involving 60 missiles and attack drones, a drone struck the roof of the Dormition Cathedral within the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra complex. The impact ignited a fire that damaged the shrine’s invaluable iconostasis, wall paintings, and ancient frescoes. While firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the blaze, the risk of further collapse forced officials to evacuate ancient icons, historic liturgical cloths, and other priceless relics. The monastery complex has temporarily suspended all visitor access, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Reacting to the destruction, the Pontiff took to social media to express his grief over the expanding conflict.

"There has been distressing news about the war in Ukraine, which keeps expanding. There are many innocent victims, rescue workers killed, and churches and cultural heritage sites devastated by flames," Pope Leo XIV stated. He added that he stands in deep solidarity with the wounded, those mourning loved ones, and the emergency workers "who continue to serve life with courage amid violence."

The deliberate targeting of the historic site has drawn sharp criticism from international observers. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that the strike on the Lavra was highly calculated, suggesting the Kremlin targeted the high-profile religious landmark to achieve both a destructive military impact and a heavy psychological blow against the Ukrainian people.

News.Az