Kyiv ready to return to negotiating table – ambassador

Kyiv stands ready to return to the negotiating table in order to find a solution to the ongoing war with Russia, said Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkiye Vasyl Bodnar, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

“We are ready to return to the negotiating table, we stand for peace,” the diplomat said.

Bodnar stressed that Ukraine is fighting to protect its independence and sovereignty.

“Ukraine protects the West from Russia’s attack. Our main demand is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine,” he added.

