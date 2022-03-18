Kyiv reiterates Zelenskyy’s readiness for meeting with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin right away, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Kuleba described the Ukrainian leader’s position as ‘clear and concrete.'

The top diplomat noted that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations fail to resolve some of the issues.

“They can talk and discuss for 25 hours a day, but they do not have the authority to make some decisions. We continue to do our job, that is, to make our position in the negotiations as strong as possible. Our defense forces are doing their job, and sanctions are being imposed on Russia,” he added.

News.Az