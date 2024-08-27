+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kiev military has recently carried out the first successful test of a domestically produced ballistic missile.

Ukraine carried out a successful test of the first domestic-made ballistic missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 27, Kiev Independent reported."It may be too early to talk about it but I want to share it with you," the president said at the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum in Kyiv.Zelensky congratulated to the Ukrainian Defense Industry on the project but did not provide any further details on the weaponry.Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a press conference with his Yemeni counterpart said that Ukraine's demands to the West to allow the use of Storm Shadow missiles on Moscow and St. Petersburg are blackmail.

News.Az