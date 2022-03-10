Kyiv thanks Ankara for initiating first high-level Ukraine-Russia talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Ankara for initiating the first high-level talks between Kyiv and Moscow since the beginning of the conflict, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Speaking at a press conference following a trilateral meeting with his Turkish and Russian counterparts in Ankara, Kuleba pledged Ukraine’s every effort in order for the conflict to end.

“I did my best to solve the problem, because there is a humanitarian tragedy in the region. We will do our best to end this tragedy in our country. I believe that our meetings will be held in this format. We will continue meetings to end this tragedy in my country,” Kuleba added.

The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Russia and Ukraine, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sergey Lavrov and Dmytro Kuleba, held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Thursday.

The Turkiye-initiated meeting lasted for more than an hour.

News.Az