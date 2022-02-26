Kyiv's mayor orders stricter curfew for the capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Curfew in Kyiv from February 26 to 28 will be in force from 5 p.m to 8 a.m.

"For a more effective defense of the capital and the safety of its inhabitants from today, February 26, 2022, the curfew will be in force from 17:00 to 08:00, Such curfew time is introduced until the morning of February 28," the mayor of Ukraine's capital Vitaliy Klitschko wrote in his Telegram, News.Az reports.

Klitschko warned that all civilians on the streets during the curfew will be considered members of enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups.

Since February 24, a curfew has been imposed in Kyiv. It was in effect from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.









News.Az