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French superstar Kylian Mbappe has become the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the French national football team after scoring twice in France's World Cup group-stage victory over Senegal.

The forward found the net twice in France's 3-1 win, taking his international goal tally to 58 goals in 99 appearances and moving past former record-holder Olivier Giroud, who scored 57 goals in 137 matches for Les Bleus, News.az reports.

The achievement marks another milestone in what is already one of the most remarkable international careers in modern football. At just 27 years old, Mbappe has already established himself as one of the most influential players of his generation and continues to rewrite records for both club and country.

Breaking the national scoring record places Mbappe at the top of a list that includes some of the greatest names in French football history, including Thierry Henry, Michel Platini, Antoine Griezmann, and Olivier Giroud.

For many observers, the question is no longer whether Mbappe will become one of France's greatest-ever players, but whether he has already reached that status.

Why is this record so important?

Scoring records at international level carry a unique significance in football.

Unlike club football, where players can change teams, leagues, and competitions throughout their careers, representing the national team is often considered the highest honor in the sport. International goals are scored against a wide variety of opponents across different tournaments and generations.

Becoming the all-time leading scorer for a country with France's footballing history is particularly impressive.

France has produced numerous world-class strikers over the decades, including:

Just Fontaine

Michel Platini

Jean-Pierre Papin

Thierry Henry

Karim Benzema

Olivier Giroud

Antoine Griezmann

Surpassing all of these players highlights both Mbappe's consistency and longevity at the highest level.

The record is also significant because it reflects sustained excellence over many years rather than a single successful tournament or season.

How quickly did Mbappe break the record?

One of the most remarkable aspects of Mbappe's achievement is the speed with which he reached the milestone.

He scored 58 goals in only 99 appearances for France.

By comparison, Olivier Giroud needed 137 matches to score 57 goals.

This means Mbappe surpassed the previous record while playing nearly 40 fewer matches.

The numbers underline his extraordinary scoring efficiency.

Throughout his international career, Mbappe has consistently delivered goals in:

World Cups

European Championships

UEFA Nations League matches

World Cup qualifiers

International friendlies

His ability to score in both major tournaments and qualification campaigns has helped accelerate his rise up France's all-time scoring charts.

The fact that he achieved the record before reaching his 100th international appearance makes the accomplishment even more impressive.

How does Mbappe compare with Olivier Giroud?

Although Mbappe has now overtaken Giroud's goal record, the comparison between the two players goes beyond statistics.

Giroud built his reputation as one of the most reliable strikers in French football history. While often underrated during his career, he played a crucial role in France's success during multiple international tournaments.

His physical presence, link-up play, aerial ability, and tactical intelligence made him an important component of Didier Deschamps' team.

Mbappe, meanwhile, represents a different type of forward.

His game is built around:

Explosive speed

Technical skill

Dribbling ability

Finishing

Movement

Creativity

While Giroud often operated as a traditional center-forward, Mbappe is capable of playing across the front line and creating opportunities both for himself and his teammates.

The fact that two very different players have occupied the top positions on France's scoring list reflects the diversity of talent produced by French football.

Is Mbappe already France's greatest player?

This is one of the biggest debates among football fans and analysts.

Determining the greatest player in a country's history involves more than goals alone.

France has produced several football legends whose achievements remain difficult to match.

Michel Platini dominated European football in the 1980s.

Zinedine Zidane inspired France to World Cup and European Championship glory.

Thierry Henry became one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

However, Mbappe's achievements at such a young age have already placed him firmly in the conversation.

His accomplishments include:

FIFA World Cup winner

World Cup runner-up

World Cup Golden Boot winner

UEFA Nations League winner

France's all-time leading scorer

Few players in football history have accumulated such a collection of achievements before the age of 30.

Many analysts believe that if Mbappe continues on his current trajectory, he could ultimately become the most accomplished French footballer of all time.

How important has Mbappe been for France?

Since making his debut for the national team, Mbappe has transformed into the centerpiece of France's attack.

His emergence coincided with one of the most successful periods in French football history.

During that time, France has consistently competed among the favorites at major tournaments.

Mbappe's influence extends beyond goals.

His presence forces opponents to alter defensive tactics, creates space for teammates, and provides France with a constant counterattacking threat.

Few players in international football possess his combination of pace, finishing ability, and big-match mentality.

Perhaps most importantly, Mbappe has repeatedly delivered in football's biggest moments.

His performances at World Cups have been particularly remarkable, cementing his reputation as one of the game's elite tournament players.

How successful has Mbappe been at club level?

While his international achievements attract significant attention, Mbappe has also enjoyed extraordinary success at club level.

After establishing himself as one of Europe's brightest young talents, he completed a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2024.

Since joining the Spanish giants, he has continued to produce exceptional numbers.

During the most recent season, he scored 42 goals and provided seven assists in 44 matches.

His performances helped Real Madrid secure major trophies, including:

Spanish Super Cup

Intercontinental Cup

His ability to adapt successfully to one of the world's biggest clubs further demonstrates why many regard him as one of the best players in modern football.

Success at both club and international levels has become a defining characteristic of his career.

Could Mbappe reach 70 or even 80 international goals?

Given his age, many observers believe Mbappe's new record may only be the beginning.

At 27 years old, he potentially has several major tournaments and many years of international football ahead of him.

If he maintains his current scoring rate, reaching 70 goals appears highly realistic.

Even the 80-goal mark, once considered unimaginable for a French player, now looks attainable.

Much will depend on:

Injuries

Form

Tournament participation

Longevity

France's continued competitiveness

Regardless of where he eventually finishes, the record is likely to stand for many years.

Future generations of French players will now be measured against the standard Mbappe has established.

What does this mean for France at the World Cup?

The timing of the record could not be better for France.

Breaking the national scoring record during a World Cup reinforces Mbappe's status as the team's leader and most important attacking player.

Major tournaments often create defining moments in a player's legacy.

The confidence gained from setting a new national record may provide additional momentum as France pursues another World Cup title.

With a squad that remains one of the strongest in international football, France is once again considered among the tournament favorites.

Mbappe's form could prove decisive in determining how far the team advances.

As history has shown, teams with elite goalscorers often possess a significant advantage in knockout competitions.

The bottom line

Kylian Mbappe's rise to the top of France's all-time scoring chart is another remarkable chapter in an already extraordinary career.

By scoring twice against Senegal, the Real Madrid forward surpassed Olivier Giroud's long-standing record and became the most prolific goalscorer in the history of the French national team.

The achievement is particularly impressive because it came in just 99 appearances, highlighting Mbappe's exceptional efficiency and consistency at the international level.

At only 27 years old, he still has many years ahead of him to extend the record further. More importantly, he continues to build a legacy that could eventually place him among the greatest footballers not only in French history, but in the history of the sport itself.

As France continues its World Cup campaign, Mbappe's latest milestone serves as a reminder that one of football's most extraordinary careers is still far from finished.

News.Az