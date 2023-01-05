Kylian Mbappe named highest earning footballer of 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2022, there were many major sporting events that fans had their eyes on, with the FIFA World Cup being the main attraction at the end of the year, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

During the World Cup, many international stars were under the spotlight, as Mbappe vs. Messi final showdown delighted the fans.

Despite losing the FIFA World Cup final to Messi-led Argentina, French star Kylian Mbappe had a consolation title, being the highest-earning footballer of 2022, according to Forbes.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo followed the French star on the top earners' list.

The list also included unexpected names like 38-year-old Spanish veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta and Real Madrid's Belgian star Eden Hazard.

