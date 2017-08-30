Kyrgyz customs officers study Azerbaijan’s experience

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of the State Customs Service of the Government of Kyrgyzstan has visited the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan.

SCC reports that the main purpose of the delegation’s visit was the study of the experience of the Customs Committee of Azerbaijan in the use of information and communication technologies, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of strengthening human potential, simplifying customs procedures and trade, application of the electronic declaration system, organization of exchange of information on goods and vehicles," the report says.

