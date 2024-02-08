Kyrgyz MP says equal conditions prevailed for all candidates in Azerbaijan’s presidential election

Equal conditions have been created for all candidates in the snap presidential election held in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, said Iskander Matraimov, member of the CIS PA observation mission and head of the delegation of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He made the remarks during a press conference on the outcomes of Azerbaijan's snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

He noted that the nomination of candidates from various parties in the presidential election held in Azerbaijan is a manifestation of democracy.

"Equal conditions were established for all candidates. Every candidate, including self-nominees, was provided with ample opportunities for campaigning. The conditions outlined in international standards were adhered to throughout the election process," he added.

Matraimov highlighted the provision of conditions for citizens living abroad, emphasizing that the voting rights of those unable to leave their homes were also guaranteed.

News.Az