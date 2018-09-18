Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament, Dastan Jumabekov will visit Azerbaijan, AzVision.az reports.

As part of his visit to Baku, Jumabekov will visit the TURKPA Secretariat in Baku on September 20.

He is also expected to participate in the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Milli Majlis(Parliament) on September 21.

News.Az

News.Az