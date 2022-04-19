Kyrgyz president arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kyrgyz President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and his wife Aygul Japarova were met by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

