Yandex metrika counter

Kyrgyz president arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

  • Politics
  • Share
Kyrgyz president arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Kyrgyzstan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Sadyr Zhaparov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      