Kyrgyz president highlights construction of secondary school in Azerbaijan’s Agdham district

Kyrgyz president highlights construction of secondary school in Azerbaijan’s Agdham district

“The construction of a secondary school in Aghdam district is Kyrgyzstan`s contribution to restoration of a peace in the conflict-affected territories,” said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports. 

President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that tomorrow they are going to lay the foundation stone for the secondary school.


