Kyrgyz president highlights construction of secondary school in Azerbaijan’s Agdham district
- 24 Apr 2024 08:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195500
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/kyrgyz-president-highlights-construction-of-secondary-school-in-azerbaijans-agdham-district Copied
“The construction of a secondary school in Aghdam district is Kyrgyzstan`s contribution to restoration of a peace in the conflict-affected territories,” said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.
President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that tomorrow they are going to lay the foundation stone for the secondary school.