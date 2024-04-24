Kyrgyz president highlights construction of secondary school in Azerbaijan’s Agdham district

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The construction of a secondary school in Aghdam district is Kyrgyzstan`s contribution to restoration of a peace in the conflict-affected territories,” said President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov in a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that tomorrow they are going to lay the foundation stone for the secondary school.

News.Az