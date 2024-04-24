Yandex metrika counter

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov pays respect to Azerbaijan's Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and to lay a wreath at his grave, News.Az reports. 

President Sadyr Zhaparov also laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, as well as renowned doctor and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

