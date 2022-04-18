Kyrgyz president to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov will pay a two-day visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Jeenbek Kulubayev, Head of the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration’s Foreign Policy Department, has announced, News.Az reports citing 24.kg news agency.

The visit is scheduled for April 19-20, Kulubayev said.

President Japarov will meet with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev to topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for further development and building effective cooperation.

In addition, a Declaration on Strategic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as a memorandum on the establishment of an Interstate Council, are expected to be signed in Baku.

The visit will take place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between the countries.

News.Az