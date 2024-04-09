Kyrgyz president to visit Azerbaijan this month

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan this month.

This announcement was made by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev at a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Bishkek on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The Kyrgyz president’s visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled for April 24-25.

During the visit, Japarov is expected to attend the opening of the monument to famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku.

