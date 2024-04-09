Kyrgyz president to visit Azerbaijan this month
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan this month.
This announcement was made by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev at a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Bishkek on Tuesday, according to media reports.
The Kyrgyz president’s visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled for April 24-25.
During the visit, Japarov is expected to attend the opening of the monument to famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku.