Yandex metrika counter

Kyrgyz president to visit Azerbaijan this month

  • Politics
  • Share
Kyrgyz president to visit Azerbaijan this month

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan this month.

This announcement was made by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev at a press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Bishkek on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The Kyrgyz president’s visit to Azerbaijan is scheduled for April 24-25.

During the visit, Japarov is expected to attend the opening of the monument to famous Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      