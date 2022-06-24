Kyrgyzstan assumes TURKPA chairmanship from Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) under the motto “Parliamentary Diplomacy- the Basis of Trust and Partnership” kicked off in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyz Republic.

The parliamentary delegations of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan are attending the session, News.Az reports citing Kyrgyz media.

Hungary has observer status in the Organization. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are attending the event as guests of honor.

During the session, Kyrgyzstan took over the TURKPA Chairmanship from Kazakhstan.

The delegations will discuss the deepening and expansion of parliamentary and approve TURKPA strategic roadmap for 2023-2028.

At the end of the meeting, a Cholpon-Ata declaration will be adopted.

News.Az