Kyrgyzstan calls on Azerbaijan to increase transit quotas

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads Jenishbek Nogoibayev called for the Azerbaijani government to increase the transit quotas, Trend reports referring to www.tazabek.kg .

Nogoibayev has made the statement at the 3rd meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“We have been provided with 50 quotas, and they have already been fully used. We have called for Azerbaijan to give us more quotas. An Azerbaijani delegation representing the transport sector is expected to arrive in October,” the deputy minister added.

“Upon arrival of this delegation, we hope that the permission for additional transit quotas will be given," Nogoibayev said.

In turn, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov said that he was aware of this problem.

“We will thoroughly consider this issue,” he said.

News.Az

